5 tools and resources
A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.
A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.
Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.