express-enforces-ssl

A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.

Miscellaneous
Free
Tor Detect Middleware

Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.

Network Security
Free
Express Honeypot

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Honeypots
Free
Strong Node.js

Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.

Training and Resources
Free
express-brute

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.

Application Security
Free
