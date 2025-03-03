OpenText Fortify Aviator 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

OpenText Fortify Aviator is an AI-powered code security tool that helps identify and remediate security vulnerabilities in application code. The tool uses artificial intelligence and large language models to analyze code for security issues, providing contextual explanations of vulnerabilities in terms developers can understand. It offers automated code fix suggestions to accelerate the remediation process, reducing the time developers spend addressing security issues. Fortify Aviator integrates directly into development environments and workflows, operating as a command-line tool that works with Fortify results files. It provides concrete fix suggestions beyond standard recommendation text, helping developers understand and address security vulnerabilities more efficiently. Key features include false positive reduction through learning from past fixes and developer feedback, fast code issue remediation with automated fix suggestions, a streamlined command-line interface, and contextual explanations of security vulnerabilities. The tool can be deployed flexibly - on-cloud, on-premises, or as-a-service - to accommodate different organizational requirements. It aims to help organizations reduce their security backlog, boost developer productivity, and minimize friction in the code fixing process.