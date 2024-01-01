OWASP Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OWASP Honeypot is an open-source software in Python language designed for creating honeypots and honeynets in an easy and secure way. This project is compatible with Python 3.x and tested on Mac OS X and Linux. Contributions, ideas, and feedback are welcome through creating issues or contacting directly via email. Please visit the Wiki page for more information. Note: This project is in the research and development phase, expect errors, no warranty, use with your own responsibility. Do not use it on the same server/network where you have your sensitive data. Running Example: (Ctrl + C to close and remove the honeypot service correctly).