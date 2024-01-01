6 tools and resources
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.
Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.