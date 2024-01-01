A security toolkit for Amazon S3
S3cario is a tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security. It allows you to simulate various scenarios and test the permissions of your S3 buckets. It provides a simple and intuitive interface for testing and validating your S3 bucket permissions. You can use it to test for common security vulnerabilities such as unauthorized access, data breaches, and more. It's a great tool for security professionals and developers who want to ensure the security of their AWS S3 buckets.
Ice provides a birds-eye view of cloud resources and usage patterns in AWS.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.
A customized AWS EKS setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance