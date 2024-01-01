IO Wargame 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is the frontpage of the IO wargame, continually updated with recent radare2 and gdb builds. It offers different versions like io64, ioarm, and IO07 for x86_64, ARMv7, and testing ground respectively. Users can connect using an ssh client to io.netgarage.org on port 2224 or 84, and seek assistance on the irc channel #io at irc2.netgarage.org.