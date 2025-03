StrikeOne 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

StrikeOne is a comprehensive vulnerability management platform that combines multiple cybersecurity modules to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. The platform consists of three main modules: 1. Attack Surface Management - Scans websites, applications, and other digital assets to detect vulnerabilities and online risks across an organization's attack surface. 2. Vulnerability Management - Automates secure development processes and vulnerability management, optimizing risk detection and mitigation while integrating into the software development lifecycle. 3. Cybersecurity Posture Tool - Assesses an organization's compliance with CIS controls and generates recommendations for improvement. StrikeOne incorporates AI technology to deliver more accurate and personalized responses based on collected data. It features real-time metrics and reporting for agile decision-making, and implements a Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) system that classifies vulnerabilities by severity (Critical, High, Medium, and Low) based on technical impact and threat. The platform supports both static and dynamic security testing methodologies and includes threat intelligence capabilities to help organizations anticipate and mitigate potential threats. It also offers compliance verification functionality and can be used to secure applications and discover new vulnerabilities.