A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
This unfortunately named program listens for incoming ssh connections and logs the IP address, username, and password used by the client. It is a low-interaction honeypot that does not allow malware or attackers to login. Originally written to gather rudimentary intelligence on brute force attacks, it is not meant for production usage. It is commonly used at attack/defend CTFs paired with sshunt: https://github.com/droberson/sshunt To set up, make sure headers/development packages are installed for: libssh, openssl, libjson-c, and libpcap. For Linux, run: apt install libssh-dev libjson-c-dev libpcap-dev libssl-dev Build and run with: make ssh-keygen -t rsa -f ./ssh-honeypot.rsa bin/ssh-honeypot -r ./ssh-honeypot.rsa For OSX (experimental/unsupported), ensure xcode is up to date and install libssh and json-c with brew. Specify MakefileOSX with make: make -f MakefileOSX
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.
A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.
An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.