This unfortunately named program listens for incoming ssh connections and logs the IP address, username, and password used by the client. It is a low-interaction honeypot that does not allow malware or attackers to login. Originally written to gather rudimentary intelligence on brute force attacks, it is not meant for production usage. It is commonly used at attack/defend CTFs paired with sshunt: https://github.com/droberson/sshunt To set up, make sure headers/development packages are installed for: libssh, openssl, libjson-c, and libpcap. For Linux, run: apt install libssh-dev libjson-c-dev libpcap-dev libssl-dev Build and run with: make ssh-keygen -t rsa -f ./ssh-honeypot.rsa bin/ssh-honeypot -r ./ssh-honeypot.rsa For OSX (experimental/unsupported), ensure xcode is up to date and install libssh and json-c with brew. Specify MakefileOSX with make: make -f MakefileOSX