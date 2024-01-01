Honeypot Setup Script 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A script to install and deploy a honeypot automatically and without user interaction. Currently installs and sets up: kippo, dionaea, p0f. These will all be installed as system services so running this script once should turn a vanilla install into a robust honeypot. Aims to use useful and secure defaults. Currently tested on Ubuntu 12.04. Use with caution: This script will happily and without prompt overwrite files, change the port your SSH server runs and all sorts. It is intended to be run on a vanilla install of Ubuntu 12.04. No thoughts have been made for the integrity of existing installations of software - so be careful! Usage: This script can cause damage to your system. It is meant only to be used on a vanilla installation. Only run this if you know what you are doing. wget -q https://raw.github.com/andrewmichaelsmith/honeypot-setup-script/master/setup.bash -O /tmp/setup.bash && bash /tmp/setup.bash. Effects: Moves SSH server from port 22 to 65534. Installs Dionaea, Kippo, p0f. Sets up Dionaea, Kippo, and p0f as system services that run on startup. Directory Structure: Logging Dionaea: /var/dionaea/, Kippo: /var/kippo/, p0f: /var/p0f/.