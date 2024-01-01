ssrfDetector

A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
Server-side request forgery detector
A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.