SPLX 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

SplxAI Probe is an automated red teaming platform designed for testing and securing conversational AI applications. The tool performs continuous security assessments by simulating various attack scenarios including prompt injections, social engineering attempts, and jailbreak attacks. It provides functionality for: - Automated vulnerability scanning specific to AI applications - Framework compliance verification for AI security standards - Multi-language testing capabilities across 20+ languages - CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous security testing - Domain-specific penetration testing for AI applications - Assessment of AI-specific risks including hallucinations, off-topic usage, and data leakage - Evaluation of AI system guardrails and boundaries The platform generates detailed risk analysis reports and provides actionable recommendations for securing AI applications against emerging threats.