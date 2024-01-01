SplxAI Probe is an automated red teaming platform designed for testing and securing conversational AI applications. The tool performs continuous security assessments by simulating various attack scenarios including prompt injections, social engineering attempts, and jailbreak attacks. It provides functionality for: - Automated vulnerability scanning specific to AI applications - Framework compliance verification for AI security standards - Multi-language testing capabilities across 20+ languages - CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous security testing - Domain-specific penetration testing for AI applications - Assessment of AI-specific risks including hallucinations, off-topic usage, and data leakage - Evaluation of AI system guardrails and boundaries The platform generates detailed risk analysis reports and provides actionable recommendations for securing AI applications against emerging threats.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
Unbound is a security platform that enables enterprises to control and protect the use of generative AI applications by employees while safeguarding sensitive information.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.