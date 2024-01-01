6 tools and resources
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet