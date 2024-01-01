NEW

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

Heralding 0 ( 0 ) A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols Honeypots Free honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson

Telnetlogger 0 ( 0 ) A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet Network Security Free binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis