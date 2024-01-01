JARM 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

JARM is an active Transport Layer Security (TLS) server fingerprinting tool that can be used to quickly verify servers' TLS configurations, group servers by configuration, identify default applications or infrastructure, and detect malware command and control infrastructure. It is supported by various cybersecurity platforms like SecurityTrails, Shodan, BinaryEdge, RiskIQ, Palo Alto Networks, Censys, and 360.