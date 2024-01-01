A fast and flexible HTTP enumerator for content discovery and credential bruteforcing
JARM is an active Transport Layer Security (TLS) server fingerprinting tool that can be used to quickly verify servers' TLS configurations, group servers by configuration, identify default applications or infrastructure, and detect malware command and control infrastructure. It is supported by various cybersecurity platforms like SecurityTrails, Shodan, BinaryEdge, RiskIQ, Palo Alto Networks, Censys, and 360.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.
A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)