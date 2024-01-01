A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro, a virtual appliance with Xubuntu Desktop 12.04.4 LTS edition installed, containing over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages like Kippo SSH honeypot, Dionaea and Amun malware honeypots, Honeyd low-interaction honeypot, Glastopf web honeypot, Wordpot, Conpot SCADA/ICS honeypot, Thug, PhoneyC honeyclients, and more. It also includes pre-configured scripts and utilities for data analysis, visualization, an ELK stack, and nearly 90 malware analysis, forensics, and network monitoring tools.
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.