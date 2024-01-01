HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro, a virtual appliance with Xubuntu Desktop 12.04.4 LTS edition installed, containing over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages like Kippo SSH honeypot, Dionaea and Amun malware honeypots, Honeyd low-interaction honeypot, Glastopf web honeypot, Wordpot, Conpot SCADA/ICS honeypot, Thug, PhoneyC honeyclients, and more. It also includes pre-configured scripts and utilities for data analysis, visualization, an ELK stack, and nearly 90 malware analysis, forensics, and network monitoring tools.