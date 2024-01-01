Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
Detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. This tool helps to identify and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for detecting and managing XSS vulnerabilities. The tool is designed to help developers and security professionals to identify and fix XSS vulnerabilities in their applications. It provides a comprehensive report of the detected vulnerabilities and provides recommendations for fixing them.
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques
A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities
Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.