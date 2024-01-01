Vaya-Ciego-Nen 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. This tool helps to identify and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for detecting and managing XSS vulnerabilities. The tool is designed to help developers and security professionals to identify and fix XSS vulnerabilities in their applications. It provides a comprehensive report of the detected vulnerabilities and provides recommendations for fixing them.