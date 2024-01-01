Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
NodeJsScan is a static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications powered by libsast and semgrep. It is made in India and supports NodeJsScan through donations via Paypal. The tool can be run using Docker or set up locally by installing Postgres and configuring SQLALCHEMY_DATABASE_URI. It also provides a web user interface, a Command Line Interface (CLI), a Python API, and integrations with Slack for alerts.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
XSS Polyglot Challenge - XSS payload running in multiple contexts for testing XSS.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.