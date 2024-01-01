NodeJsScan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NodeJsScan is a static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications powered by libsast and semgrep. It is made in India and supports NodeJsScan through donations via Paypal. The tool can be run using Docker or set up locally by installing Postgres and configuring SQLALCHEMY_DATABASE_URI. It also provides a web user interface, a Command Line Interface (CLI), a Python API, and integrations with Slack for alerts.