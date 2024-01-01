MockSSH 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MockSSH is a tool developed to emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing task automation without access to real servers. It supports end-to-end unit tests against SSH servers and a threaded version is available as of version 1.4. It aims to be easy to use and has examples in Python and LISP.