Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot designed for cybersecurity enthusiasts to experiment with OWA-specific threat scenarios. The tool simulates an OWA environment to attract and analyze potential malicious activities, providing valuable insights for defense strategies. To install, clone the GitHub repository, set up a Python3 virtual environment, install dependencies, and run the 'owa_pot.py' script. Caution: Running the honeypot on port 80 is not recommended for internet-facing deployments. For more information, refer to the write-up at https://joda32.github.io/2019/06/11/owa-plus-pastebin.html.
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.
SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.
An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions