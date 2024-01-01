OWA Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot designed for cybersecurity enthusiasts to experiment with OWA-specific threat scenarios. The tool simulates an OWA environment to attract and analyze potential malicious activities, providing valuable insights for defense strategies. To install, clone the GitHub repository, set up a Python3 virtual environment, install dependencies, and run the 'owa_pot.py' script. Caution: Running the honeypot on port 80 is not recommended for internet-facing deployments. For more information, refer to the write-up at https://joda32.github.io/2019/06/11/owa-plus-pastebin.html.