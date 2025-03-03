MazeBolt RADAR 0 Commercial

MazeBolt RADAR is a continuous DDoS vulnerability testing solution that operates without causing system downtime. The platform performs automated testing across all layers of DDoS protection systems to identify vulnerabilities in an organization's DDoS defense infrastructure. Key capabilities: - Continuous 24/7 testing of production environments without service disruption - Comprehensive vulnerability detection across different DDoS protection layers - Automated identification and prioritization of DDoS protection gaps - Integration with existing DDoS mitigation systems and providers - Detailed reporting with both executive and technical vulnerability insights - Validation of remediation effectiveness through retesting The solution is provider-agnostic and works alongside existing DDoS protection services to validate their effectiveness. It enables organizations to proactively identify and address DDoS protection weaknesses before they can be exploited in actual attacks. RADAR helps maintain continuous DDoS protection by regularly testing against known attack vectors and providing actionable remediation guidance when vulnerabilities are discovered.