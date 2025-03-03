MazeBolt RADAR is a continuous DDoS vulnerability testing solution that operates without causing system downtime. The platform performs automated testing across all layers of DDoS protection systems to identify vulnerabilities in an organization's DDoS defense infrastructure. Key capabilities: - Continuous 24/7 testing of production environments without service disruption - Comprehensive vulnerability detection across different DDoS protection layers - Automated identification and prioritization of DDoS protection gaps - Integration with existing DDoS mitigation systems and providers - Detailed reporting with both executive and technical vulnerability insights - Validation of remediation effectiveness through retesting The solution is provider-agnostic and works alongside existing DDoS protection services to validate their effectiveness. It enables organizations to proactively identify and address DDoS protection weaknesses before they can be exploited in actual attacks. RADAR helps maintain continuous DDoS protection by regularly testing against known attack vectors and providing actionable remediation guidance when vulnerabilities are discovered.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.
Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.
A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.