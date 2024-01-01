Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
NoSql Injection CLI tool, for finding vulnerable websites using MongoDB. A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases. Features: * Identify vulnerable MongoDB databases * Perform automated scans * Generate detailed reports
A tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks
Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.