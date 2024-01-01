A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
HoneyThing is a honeypot designed to act as a modem/router with a RomPager embedded web server, supporting the TR-069 (CWMP) protocol. It emulates popular vulnerabilities for RomPager, supports TR-069 protocol, implements commonly used TR-069 CPE commands, and provides a modem web interface for interaction with attackers. All communications and honeypot states are logged in parsable text format. Debian and RPM packages will be available soon. Installation can be done via setup script or pre-built packages.
An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.
LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.