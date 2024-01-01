HoneyThing 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyThing is a honeypot designed to act as a modem/router with a RomPager embedded web server, supporting the TR-069 (CWMP) protocol. It emulates popular vulnerabilities for RomPager, supports TR-069 protocol, implements commonly used TR-069 CPE commands, and provides a modem web interface for interaction with attackers. All communications and honeypot states are logged in parsable text format. Debian and RPM packages will be available soon. Installation can be done via setup script or pre-built packages.