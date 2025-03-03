TeejLab API Security Manager is an API governance and security platform that provides comprehensive API lifecycle management capabilities. The platform includes several key components: - API Discovery functionality for identifying hidden and embedded APIs within source code repositories and through network scanning - Security testing automation incorporating OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and custom security tests - Compliance risk monitoring and analysis tools for API implementations - Integration capabilities with CI/CD pipelines for shift-left security testing - API inventory management for tracking both internal and external APIs - Risk assessment features for evaluating security and compliance posture - Automated monitoring of API security changes and compliance requirements - Support for both public and private API access control The tool enables organizations to: - Conduct API security testing and vulnerability assessments - Maintain centralized API governance and visibility - Monitor API compliance and security risks - Integrate security testing into development workflows - Manage API lifecycles from discovery through retirement The platform is designed to work alongside existing API management tools while providing additional security and governance capabilities focused on risk management and compliance.
