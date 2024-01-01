sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The sshd-honeypot is a modified version of the OpenSSH deamon that forwards commands to Cowrie where all commands are interpreted and returned. The sshd-honeypot is designed to let Cowrie log brute force attacks and the shell interaction performed by the attacker. As the sshd-honeypot uses OpenSSH, it can not be fingerprinted based on protocol deviations or differences in error messages. [1] Bitter Harvest: Systematically Fingerprinting Low- and Medium-interaction Honeypots at Internet Scale, Proceedings of the 12th USENIX Workshop on Offensive Technologies (WOOT ’18) [PDF] Installing the sshd-honeypot Step 1: Install cowrie-sshd Step 2: Install dependencies Step 3: Checkout the code Step 4: Run the installer Step 5: Start the honeypot Step 1: Install cowrie-sshd First we need to install cowrie-sshd. Cowrie-sshd is a modified version of Cowrie which functions as backend for the sshd-honeypot to interpret commands and log interactions performed by the attacker. Step 2: Install dependencies On Debian based