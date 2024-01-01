A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.
The Cloudflare Learning Center provides educational resources on various cybersecurity and internet-related topics. It covers concepts like: - Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and botnets - Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and their performance, security, and reliability - Domain Name System (DNS), its security, server types, and records - Web application security, data breaches, brute force attacks, and performance optimization - Serverless computing, edge computing, and Function as a Service (FaaS) - SSL/TLS encryption protocols, certificates, and HTTPS - Bots, bot management, credential stuffing, and content scraping - Cloud computing, multicloud, hybrid cloud, and cloud firewalls - Zero Trust security principles, ZTNA, CASB, and data loss prevention - Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), ZTNA, NaaS, and NGFW - Network layer, internet fundamentals, routing, and LANs - Data privacy, GDPR, cookies, and warrant canaries - Video streaming, live streaming, encoding, and HLS - Email security, spam prevention, phishing detection, and email spoofing - Artificial Intelligence (AI), Large Language Models (LLMs), embeddings, and vector databases
A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.