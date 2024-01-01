A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool written in Ruby. This tool was created to facilitate efficient collection of a large amount of AWS resource attributes and metadata. It aims to collect nearly everything that is relevant to the security configuration and posture of an AWS environment. Existing tools (e.g. AWS Config) that do some form of resource collection lack the coverage and specificity to accurately measure security posture (e.g. detailed resource attribute data, fully parsed policy documents, and nested resource relationships). AWS Recon handles collection from large accounts by taking advantage of automatic retries (either due to network reliability or API throttling), automatic paging of large responses (> 100 resources per API call), and multi-threading parallel requests to speed up collection. Project Goals: More complete resource coverage than available tools (especially for ECS & EKS), more granular resource detail, including nested related resources in the output, flexible output (console, JSON lines, plain JSON, file, S3 bucket, and standard out), and efficient (multi-threaded, rate limited, automatic retries, and automatic result pagination).
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.
A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.