Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.
This script enhances the security of Windows operating systems by making various system modifications. It includes adjusting settings, policies, and features to reduce vulnerabilities and protect against various cyber threats. Important Notes: - Pre-execution Review: Users are urged to review each setting and modification before execution meticulously to ensure alignment with operational requirements. - Intended Audience: Crafted for security professionals and system administrators familiar with Windows operating systems and their security frameworks. - Testing Environment: Thorough testing in a non-production environment is strongly recommended to prevent adverse impacts on system performance. - User Discretion: Exercise caution as the script includes warnings at critical junctures to confirm consent for changes.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.