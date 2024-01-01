Windows 10/11 Hardening Script 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This script enhances the security of Windows operating systems by making various system modifications. It includes adjusting settings, policies, and features to reduce vulnerabilities and protect against various cyber threats. Important Notes: - Pre-execution Review: Users are urged to review each setting and modification before execution meticulously to ensure alignment with operational requirements. - Intended Audience: Crafted for security professionals and system administrators familiar with Windows operating systems and their security frameworks. - Testing Environment: Thorough testing in a non-production environment is strongly recommended to prevent adverse impacts on system performance. - User Discretion: Exercise caution as the script includes warnings at critical junctures to confirm consent for changes.