Auditd Configuration Best Practices

Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.
The idea of this auditd configuration is to provide a basic configuration that works out-of-the-box on all major Linux distributions, fits most use cases, produces a reasonable amount of log data, covers security-relevant activity, and is easy to read with different sections and many comments. Sources: Gov.uk auditd rules, alphagov/puppet-auditd#1, CentOS 7 hardening, Linux audit repo, Auditd high-performance Linux auditing. Further rules for PCI DSS compliance and NISPOM compliance are available.
Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.
Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.
A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.