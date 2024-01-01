Auditd Configuration Best Practices 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The idea of this auditd configuration is to provide a basic configuration that works out-of-the-box on all major Linux distributions, fits most use cases, produces a reasonable amount of log data, covers security-relevant activity, and is easy to read with different sections and many comments. Sources: Gov.uk auditd rules, alphagov/puppet-auditd#1, CentOS 7 hardening, Linux audit repo, Auditd high-performance Linux auditing. Further rules for PCI DSS compliance and NISPOM compliance are available.