Google Security Blog

Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.
Google's Security Blog is a resource for discovering new technologies implemented and even some technologies open-sourced by Google. The latest news and insights from Google on security and safety on the Internet.
Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.
Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming.
Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.
IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.
A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.