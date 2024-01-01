Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Java's architecture and components include security mechanisms that can help to protect against hostile, misbehaving, or unsafe code. However, following secure coding best practices is still necessary to avoid bugs that could weaken security and even inadvertently open the very holes that Java's security features were intended to protect against. These bugs could potentially be used to steal confidential data from the machine and intranet, misuse system resources, prevent useful operation of the machine, assist further attacks, and many other malicious activities.