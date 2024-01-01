linux-security

6 tools and resources

NEW

Papa Shango Logo

Papa Shango

0 (0)

A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityprocess-injectionshellcodelinux-security
Deception-as-Detection Logo

Deception-as-Detection

0 (0)

Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackwindows-securitylinux-securitymac-securityhoney-pot
CVE Ape Logo

CVE Ape

0 (0)

A tool to find and search for registered CVEs, creating a local CVE database for offline use.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cvevulnerability-scanningiot-securitylinux-security
Security Guide Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Logo

Security Guide Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

0 (0)

The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.

Endpoint Security
Free
red-teamsecurity-guidelinux-securitysecurity-configurationsecurity-best-practices
Firejail Logo

Firejail

0 (0)

Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.

Application Security
Free
apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security
How To Secure A Linux Server Logo

How To Secure A Linux Server

0 (0)

An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxsecurityservertutorialsecurity-guidelinux-security