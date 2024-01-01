6 tools and resources
A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
A tool to find and search for registered CVEs, creating a local CVE database for offline use.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.