Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects all your apps, services, and workflows, allowing you to automate DevOps and integrate with your existing infrastructure. It offers a robust automation engine, supporting simple and complex workflows, and has a strong open-source community and partners supporting its development. The platform provides a flexible and scalable way to automate tasks and processes, making it an ideal solution for organizations of all sizes.