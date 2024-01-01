A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects all your apps, services, and workflows, allowing you to automate DevOps and integrate with your existing infrastructure. It offers a robust automation engine, supporting simple and complex workflows, and has a strong open-source community and partners supporting its development. The platform provides a flexible and scalable way to automate tasks and processes, making it an ideal solution for organizations of all sizes.
A set of scripts for collecting forensic data from Windows and Unix systems respecting the order of volatility.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.