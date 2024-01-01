0day.today Exploit Database

A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
0day.today is the ultimate database of exploits and vulnerabilities, a great resource for vulnerability researchers and security professionals. This database collects exploits from submittals and various mailing lists and concentrates them in one, easy-to-navigate database. Use it at your own risk. The author will not be responsible for any damage.
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
Weekly security newsletter with advisories from major software vendors
A tool to find and search for registered CVEs, creating a local CVE database for offline use.