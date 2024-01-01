Cognito Scanner

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
A simple script which implements different Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation. This repository contains a script which implements three different attacks on Cognito: * Unwanted account creation * Account Oracle * Identity pool escalation Purpose of this repository Cognito is a AWS service which provides a secure and scalable user authentication and access control for web and mobile applications. Parameters needed from AWS? Only the Client ID protected by the Cognito instance.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses