Cognito Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple script which implements different Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation. This repository contains a script which implements three different attacks on Cognito: * Unwanted account creation * Account Oracle * Identity pool escalation Purpose of this repository Cognito is a AWS service which provides a secure and scalable user authentication and access control for web and mobile applications. Parameters needed from AWS? Only the Client ID protected by the Cognito instance.