Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.
Moki is a modification of Kali Linux geared towards ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals, incorporating various ICS/SCADA tools scattered around the internet. Install by running: `wget https://goo.gl/Sn7Cwi -O setup.sh; sh setup.sh --help` Current tools include: * Quickdraw SCADA * Snort Rules from Digital Bond * CoDeSys exploit from Digital Bond * PLC Scan from Dmitry Efanov * Modscan from Mark Bristow * Siemens S7 metasploit modules from Dillon Beresford * Siemens S7 wireshark dissector from Thomas Wiens
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.