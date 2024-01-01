Moki Linux 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Moki is a modification of Kali Linux geared towards ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals, incorporating various ICS/SCADA tools scattered around the internet. Install by running: `wget https://goo.gl/Sn7Cwi -O setup.sh; sh setup.sh --help` Current tools include: * Quickdraw SCADA * Snort Rules from Digital Bond * CoDeSys exploit from Digital Bond * PLC Scan from Dmitry Efanov * Modscan from Mark Bristow * Siemens S7 metasploit modules from Dillon Beresford * Siemens S7 wireshark dissector from Thomas Wiens