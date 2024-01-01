Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
Automatically detect and mitigate sophisticated network-level distributed denial of service (DDoS) events. Customize application protection against DDoS risks through integrations with Shield Response Team (SRT) protocol or AWS WAF. Gain visibility, insights, and control over your application's security. AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events. Key features include: * Automatic detection and mitigation of DDoS attacks * Customizable protection through integrations with Shield Response Team (SRT) protocol or AWS WAF * Visibility and insights into DDoS attacks * Control over application security
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.