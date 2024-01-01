AWS Shield 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Automatically detect and mitigate sophisticated network-level distributed denial of service (DDoS) events. Customize application protection against DDoS risks through integrations with Shield Response Team (SRT) protocol or AWS WAF. Gain visibility, insights, and control over your application's security. AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events. Key features include: * Automatic detection and mitigation of DDoS attacks * Customizable protection through integrations with Shield Response Team (SRT) protocol or AWS WAF * Visibility and insights into DDoS attacks * Control over application security