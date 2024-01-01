serverless

Varna

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
SyntheticSun

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
Serverless Trap Honeyλ

A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.

Threat Management
Datadog

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

Security Operations
MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform

A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.

Offensive Security
OWASP ServerlessGoat

A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses

Application Security
Substation

A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Security-Guard

Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.

SIEM and Log Management
FunctionShield

FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.

Cloud and Container Security
