9 tools and resources
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.