NEW

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity

OWASP ServerlessGoat 0 ( 0 ) A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses Application Security Free serverlesssecurityowasp