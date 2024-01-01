Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Overview Writing security-conscious IAM Policies by hand can be very tedious and inefficient. Many Infrastructure as Code developers have experienced something like this: Determined to make your best effort to give users and roles the least amount of privilege you need to perform your duties, you spend way too much time combing through the AWS IAM Documentation on Actions, Resources, and Condition Keys for AWS Services. Your team lead encourages you to build security into your IAM Policies for product quality, but eventually you get frustrated due to project deadlines. You don't have an embedded security person on your team who can write those IAM Policies for you, and there