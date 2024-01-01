ec2

aws-gate Logo

aws-gate

A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager

Cloud and Container Security
awsiamssmec2security
barq Logo

barq

A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure

Offensive Security
awsaws-securitypost-exploitationec2metasploitempirepayloadsaws-secrets
CloudCopy Logo

CloudCopy

Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securityawsec2
AWS Security Architectures Logo

AWS Security Architectures

A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.

Security Operations
awsssmlambdaec2

Dionaea Honeypot on EC2 in 20 minutes

A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes

Honeypots
awsec2ubuntusecurity-group
Metabadger Logo

Metabadger

Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).

Cloud and Container Security
awsec2ssrfvulnerability
aws-security-viz Logo

aws-security-viz

A tool to visualize AWS security groups

Miscellaneous
awsec2security-groupvisualizationsecurity-configuration
AWS Assume Role Helper Logo

AWS Assume Role Helper

A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-credentialsaws-cliec2lambda