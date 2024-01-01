8 tools and resources
A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
A tool to visualize AWS security groups
A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles