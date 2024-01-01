NEW

CloudCopy 0 ( 0 ) Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes. Cloud and Container Security Free cloud-securityawsec2

Metabadger 0 ( 0 ) Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2). Cloud and Container Security Free awsec2ssrfvulnerability