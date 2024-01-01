Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.
Reveals invisible links within JavaScript files Linx is a tool that helps developers find and analyze invisible links within JavaScript files. It can be used to identify potential security vulnerabilities and improve code quality. Linx is a command-line tool that can be easily integrated into existing development workflows.
Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.
A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.
Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.
A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.