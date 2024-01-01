A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
DOMPurify is a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. It's written in JavaScript and works in all modern browsers, ensuring security by sanitizing HTML to prevent XSS attacks. It has automated tests covering 19 different browsers and supports Node.js versions 16.x to 19.x.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.