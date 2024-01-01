DOMPurify 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DOMPurify is a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. It's written in JavaScript and works in all modern browsers, ensuring security by sanitizing HTML to prevent XSS attacks. It has automated tests covering 19 different browsers and supports Node.js versions 16.x to 19.x.