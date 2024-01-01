FunctionShield 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FunctionShield is a 100% free AWS Lambda security and Google Cloud Functions security library that equips developers with the ability to easily enforce strict security controls on serverless runtimes by addressing 4 common use cases: - Disable outbound internet connectivity (except for AWS/Google Cloud resources) from the serverless runtime environment, if such connections are not required - Disable read/write on the /tmp/ directory, if such operations are not required - Disable child process execution, if such execution is not required by the function - Disable read access to the function's handler and prevent source code leakage FunctionShield is no longer actively maintained and is recommended to be used as a reference only.