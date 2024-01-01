A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
FunctionShield is a 100% free AWS Lambda security and Google Cloud Functions security library that equips developers with the ability to easily enforce strict security controls on serverless runtimes by addressing 4 common use cases: - Disable outbound internet connectivity (except for AWS/Google Cloud resources) from the serverless runtime environment, if such connections are not required - Disable read/write on the /tmp/ directory, if such operations are not required - Disable child process execution, if such execution is not required by the function - Disable read access to the function's handler and prevent source code leakage FunctionShield is no longer actively maintained and is recommended to be used as a reference only.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.