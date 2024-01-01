5 tools and resources
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.
Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux