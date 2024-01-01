NEW

usbdeath 0 ( 0 ) usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal. Digital Forensics Free usbforensicanti-forensicbashscript

usbrip 0 ( 0 ) A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. Digital Forensics Free forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis

xxUSBSentinel 0 ( 0 ) Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device. Digital Forensics Free usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption