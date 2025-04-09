Monokee 0 Commercial

Monokee is an Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that combines identity orchestration with access management capabilities. The platform features a visual identity orchestrator with a low/no-code interface that allows organizations to design and customize user journeys and authentication workflows through a drag-and-drop interface. This visual approach enables faster implementation of IAM projects compared to traditional methods. Key capabilities include: 1. Access Management - Controls authentication and authorization processes to secure resource access across applications 2. Identity Governance - Manages the complete lifecycle of digital identities including creation, role assignment, and permissions 3. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - Supports various authentication methods and passwordless options 4. Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Readiness - Compatible with decentralized identity standards 5. Multi-domain Support - Manages identities and access across multiple domains 6. Joiner-Mover-Leaver Management - Automates user lifecycle workflows for onboarding, role changes, and offboarding 7. Entitlement Management - Centralizes access rights administration with policy-based controls 8. Provisioning System - Automates account creation and removal across connected systems Monokee supports federation protocols like SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect, enabling cross-domain authentication. The platform also includes real-time monitoring and auditing capabilities to track access activities and potential security issues.