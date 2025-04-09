Monokee Logo

Commercial
IAM
Iam
Identity And Access Management
Authentication
Access Control
Security
Orchestration
Workflow Automation
Security Automation
Governance
Zero Trust
Monokee is an Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that combines identity orchestration with access management capabilities. The platform features a visual identity orchestrator with a low/no-code interface that allows organizations to design and customize user journeys and authentication workflows through a drag-and-drop interface. This visual approach enables faster implementation of IAM projects compared to traditional methods. Key capabilities include: 1. Access Management - Controls authentication and authorization processes to secure resource access across applications 2. Identity Governance - Manages the complete lifecycle of digital identities including creation, role assignment, and permissions 3. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - Supports various authentication methods and passwordless options 4. Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Readiness - Compatible with decentralized identity standards 5. Multi-domain Support - Manages identities and access across multiple domains 6. Joiner-Mover-Leaver Management - Automates user lifecycle workflows for onboarding, role changes, and offboarding 7. Entitlement Management - Centralizes access rights administration with policy-based controls 8. Provisioning System - Automates account creation and removal across connected systems Monokee supports federation protocols like SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect, enabling cross-domain authentication. The platform also includes real-time monitoring and auditing capabilities to track access activities and potential security issues.

Chamber Logo
Chamber

Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.

Free
IAM
Disposable Email Domains Logo
Disposable Email Domains

A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts

Free
IAM
KeeFarce Logo
KeeFarce

KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.

Free
IAM
Password Storage - OWASP Cheat Sheet Series Logo
Password Storage - OWASP Cheat Sheet Series

Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.

Free
IAM
AWS Certificate Manager Logo
AWS Certificate Manager

Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.

Free
IAM
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

Free
IAM
IAM Zero Logo
IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

Free
IAM
AD Build Script Logo
AD Build Script

A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.

Free
IAM

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security