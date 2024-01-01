AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The AWS Key disabler is a Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time in order to reduce the risk associated with old access keys. Prerequisites: * Node.js with NPM installed * Gruntjs installed * AWSCLI commandline tool installed It also assumes that you have an AWS account with SES enabled, ie domain verified and sandbox mode removed. Installation instructions: 1. Grab yourself a copy of this script 2. Navigate into the /grunt folder 3. Setup the Grunt task runner, e.g. install its deps: npm install 4. Fill in the following information in /grunt/package.json 5. Set the aws_account_number value to your AWS account number