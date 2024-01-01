6 tools and resources
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
Real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement component