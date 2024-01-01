configuration

sysmon-modular

A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.

Security Operations
sysmonsysinternalsconfigurationrepository
Stronghold

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

Security Operations
macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging
Envalid

A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs

Miscellaneous
nodejsvalidationconfigurationdependency-management
Iptables Essentials

Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.

Network Security
iptablesfirewalllinuxsecuritynetworkingconfiguration
Auditd Configuration Best Practices

A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.

Security Operations
linuxsecurityauditconfigurationpci-dss
AD Build Script

A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.

IAM & Credential Management
automationscriptconfiguration
LazyKali

A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux

Offensive Security
configuration
MISP Taxii Server

A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.

Threat Management
taxiimispmysqlconfiguration
Securing NFS Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Miscellaneous
linuxsecurityconfiguration