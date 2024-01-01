9 tools and resources
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7