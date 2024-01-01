Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.
AWS Secrets Manager makes it easy to rotate, manage, and secure sensitive data such as API keys, database credentials, and other secrets. It provides a secure, highly available, and fully managed service. With AWS Secrets Manager, you can: * Store, manage, and retrieve database credentials, API keys, and other sensitive data * Rotate and update sensitive data automatically * Monitor and audit access to sensitive data * Integrate with AWS services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon EC2, and Amazon RDS
Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account
A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration