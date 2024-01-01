AWS Secrets Manager 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AWS Secrets Manager makes it easy to rotate, manage, and secure sensitive data such as API keys, database credentials, and other secrets. It provides a secure, highly available, and fully managed service that makes it easy to rotate, manage, and secure sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys. With AWS Secrets Manager, you can: * Store, manage, and retrieve database credentials, API keys, and other sensitive data * Rotate and update sensitive data automatically * Monitor and audit access to sensitive data * Integrate with AWS services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon EC2, and Amazon RDS AWS Secrets Manager provides a secure, highly available, and fully managed service that makes it easy to rotate, manage, and secure sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys. Try AWS Secrets Manager for free for 30 days.