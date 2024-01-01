OWASP API Security Top 10

A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications
APISecurity.io is a community website for all things related to API security. Our daily news and weekly API Security newsletter cover the latest breaches, vulnerabilities, standards, best practices, regulations, and technology. Our developer-friendly tools help you to assess how secure your APIs really are and to remediate all vulnerabilities at design and runtime.
A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.
An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers