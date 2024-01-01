aws-allowlister 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Automatically compile an AWS Service Control Policy that ONLY allows AWS services that are compliant with your preferred compliance frameworks. AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs) enable control over which AWS Service APIs are allowed at the AWS Account level, ensuring local administrators can't perform prohibited actions in a child account. Prior to aws-allowlister, creating AWS AllowList SCPs was error-prone, involving manual spreadsheet creation and maintenance. aws-allowlister simplifies this by automating the process, generating an AWS SCP policy based on preferred compliance frameworks.