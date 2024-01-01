Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.
Automatically compile an AWS Service Control Policy that ONLY allows AWS services that are compliant with your preferred compliance frameworks. AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs) enable control over which AWS Service APIs are allowed at the AWS Account level, ensuring local administrators can't perform prohibited actions in a child account. Prior to aws-allowlister, creating AWS AllowList SCPs was error-prone, involving manual spreadsheet creation and maintenance. aws-allowlister simplifies this by automating the process, generating an AWS SCP policy based on preferred compliance frameworks.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
A collection of tools for forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.