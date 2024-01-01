6 tools and resources
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.
A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.