NEW

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana

Detection Rules 0 ( 0 ) Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation. Threat Management Free securitydetection-ruleskibana