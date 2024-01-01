kibana

6 tools and resources

SyntheticSun

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana
Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana
Threatelligence v0.1

A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligenceelasticsearchkibanadata-visualization
Detection Rules

Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.

Threat Management
securitydetection-ruleskibana
EQL Analytics Library

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

Threat Management
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecuritykibana
SysmonSearch

SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.

SIEM and Log Management
sysmonelasticsearchkibanaevent-log-analysis